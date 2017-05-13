Redo Your Landscape Without The Help Of A Professional

With a little bit of work, you can have the garden of your dreams. Landscaping can be an easy and enjoyable hobby if you just learn the basics. This article was designed to help you create a landscaped yard that will be enjoyable and beautiful.

A great landscaping tip is to make use of the available spaces that you have. One particular helpful tip is to place bushes in areas where outside noise is a problem as the bushes will help drown out any unwanted sounds. Just make sure that you plan out your spacing carefully.

Plant companion plants in your garden. These plants naturally work together to help each other repel pests and diseases. This can help you to have a healthier garden without the use of pesticides. You can find a lot of information on companion plants through a quick Internet search.

If you are a beginner to landscaping, examine the older trees on your property to ensure they are safe and are not falling down. In order to protect your home or other items on your property, you may want to hire a professional tree limber that can ensure the safety of the property.

When you are choosing trees to add to your landscape design, be sure to consider how large they will eventually grow. A six foot cedar tree can easily grow to 20 feet in a few short years. Do some online research, or ask a nursery for ideas on trees that will grow to approximately the size you wish to have.

Use walls and fences in your design. Select a nice fence that will go well with your design and paint it with a harmonious color. You can use walls to suspend plants or even to paint scenes of your creation. Your design will look more finished if you use your walls and fences.

In order to create a successful landscape design, it is necessary to assess the different zones of sunlight in your yard. By understanding which areas receive full, partial or no sun during the day, you will be able to select the plants most likely to thrive in your specific outdoor space.

It can be hard to grow flowers around a large tree you may have in your yard for shade. Ground cover is a much better choice. This will make your yard look nicer and it's very simple to care for. Consider hosta or sweet woodruff as ground covers for your trees.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

At nighttime, if you want to show off your lawn, plants, and other aspects of your outdoor area, you may want to invest in landscape lighting. These lights can be placed above your walkway, your lawn, or sidewalk and they can be purchased at many home improvement stores in your area.

Always consider your water needs before starting your landscaping design. Considering climate in your area is also important. If there are restrictions on water use, you need to realize that there will be restrictions on what plants you should use.

Buy lumber for outdoor projects during the winter months. It is going to be cheaper than during the spring and summer months. You may also be able to find some really great deals on trees, soil, shrubs and other things by purchasing them off season while demand is low as well.

Ground-cover plants are a great way to fill up your landscape and make it a little more attractive. Ivy, vinca, and juniper spread across the ground, both reducing the area of law you will need to mow and, at the same time, fighting to prevent weed growth. Also, they increase your landscape's depth, color and dimension.

When you are planning your landscaping, consider what it will look like from inside your house. It is easy to fall into the trap of only thinking of how the plantings will look to pedestrians on the street. However, you are the one who will be living with this landscaping, and most of the time you will be viewing it from inside your home. So take some time before you begin to make sure your landscaping will be appealing to both from both the inside and the outside.

Choose plants that will thrive in the planting environment. The best plants will be those that are native to the area. By using plants native to the area they will be properly adapted to the watering demands and temperatures. For example, if you live in a cooler climate and plant tropical plants, the plants will be harder to maintain, and it will be necessary to move those plants indoors in the winter.

This article has prepared you for a great yard. You've done a good job. You will be able to enjoy yourself without spending too much. Now you need to go forth and sculpt your yard according to your dreams, but don't forget that doing so requires hard work.