Innovative Ideas And Practical Gardening Advice

Gardening can be as simple or as challenging as you want it to be. Whether you are a new gardener or have decades of experience, there is always something new to learn, or some new hint to try out. Why not try out one or two of the following great hints?

Grow seasonings and kitchen herbs in your garden. Herbs are generally very simple to grow, and can even be made to thrive in a window box or indoor pot. However, these easy plants are very expensive to buy at the store. Growing them yourself can save you significant amounts of money.

Vegetable oil can keep your trimmer running smoothly. If you find yourself stopping frequently to deal with trimmer line jams and breaks, get some cooking spray or vegetable oil out the next time you need to refill. Spray the trimmer line thoroughly before installing, and it will feed smoothly without breaking.

If you would like to create an eye-catching fall garden with a lot of height and contrasting colors, try planting spiky plants like the New Zealand flax, the yucca or tall ornamental grasses. Add drama with texture and color by adding chartreuse plants like the Golden Spirit smoke bush or the Tiger Eyes sumac. To contrast the chartreuse color, plant purple plants alongside the chartreuse plants like the Black Lace elderberry or Loropetalum.

Put compost down on the soil in your garden about two weeks to a month before you plan to plant. This allows the compost enough time to integrate with the soil. Giving the compost time to stabilize means that your soil pH will be steady enough to test, and your plants will be ready to thrive when you plant them.

To treat damping-off fungus, use chamomile tea. Brew a batch of chamomile tea, let it cool and pour a generous amount around the base of the seedlings. Use a spray bottle for the stems and foliage of the plant and you will keep damping-off fungus from destroying your garden.

Plant with autumn colors in mind. This does not have to be so. When it comes to brightly colored foliage, fall is an amazing time of year. Maple, Beech and Dogwood trees are available in a number of fall colors, varying from bright yellow to rich crimson. Consider hydrangea, barberry and cotoneaster when considering purchasing a shrub.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothing when gardening. Never work in the garden in bare feet or sandals. Wear shoes that lace up and give good cushioning and arch support. If it is hot and sunny out, wear a hat to shade from the sun and clothes that will protect the skin from burning. The more comfortable you are, the more you will enjoy your garden.

Water efficiently to promote plant growth and cut down on the water bill. Watering at night or early in the morning is the most efficient time to water. The heat and the sun makes the water evaporate before it soaks it in. Watering closer to the ground will also minimize evaporation permitting your plants to receive the maximum amount of water.

It's important to let your cuts heal prior to doing any gardening without gloves. Cuts have a much higher likelihood of getting infected if they are in contact with dirt when you garden. Look for newer bandages which are able to completely seal your cut.

It is important to drink water when gardening. You will be out in the sun and it is very easy to get dehydrated very quickly. You can easily take a water bottle out to your garden with you so that you have the water on hand to sip on throughout the day.

A great organic mulch for acid-loving plants is pine needles. Each fall mulch your acid-lovers with a nice, thick layer of pine needles, which are acidic themselves. The pine needles will decompose and leave their acid in the soil. Your plants will love this extra acid in their roots.

Employ crop rotation techniques in your organic garden. Typically thought of for large-scale farms, crop rotation can be useful even in a small garden plot. After a season or two of growing one crop, switch to a dissimilar crop the following year. This will prevent soil depletion and pest build-up caused by growing one plant and result in your gardening success.

Isn't creating your own personal organic gardening techniques a lot of fun? As you have seen in this article, there are a lot of ways this can be done and no two techniques will yield the same results. There are also lots of customizable options that can work with your organic garden and budget.